A crown court has sat at Oakham Castle, reaffirming its status of one of the country’s longest continuously used courts.

Sitting in the magnificent surroundings of Oakham Castle, which dates back to at least 1180, court sessions take place every two years.

The event on Friday (October 6) was attended by the top police officers from Leicestershire and Rutland, the High Sheriff Geraldine Feehally, as well as number of other VIP guests who sat in the courtroom as witnesses.

VIP guests Inside Oakham Castle before the crown court session begins

Proceedings were overseen by the Honourable Mr Justice Edward Pepperall, who heard three matters before the assembled court.

Defendant, Tyler Wright, 18, was called for a pre-trial review, where he denied threatening behaviour.

Philip Plant was prosecuting and Richard Thatcher defending, both of 1 High Pavement Chambers in Nottingham.

The matter was deferred to Leicester Crown Court for trial on October 16, with bail conditions extended for Wright that he must not approach several members of the same family.

Defendant, Jay Shah, 20, appeared on committal for sentence, accused of possession of, with intent to supply, 23g of premium quality cannabis with a street value of £630. Shah, a third-year economics student at Leicester University, pleaded guilty to the possession, but denied supplying saying that the class B drug was for personal and medical use only.

Jonathan Dunne, prosecting, argued that Shah, while of previous good character, had procured the drugs and was supplying them to his, admittedly small circle of fellow drug-users, for profit.

Richard Thatcher, defending, pointed out that Shah had plead guilty at the earliest opportunity. He said the money was to help his mother who had financial difficulties following the breakdown of the family unit in Ghana, and that he hoped the court would not sentence him to a custodial sentence as this would impact on his university studies.

Mr Pepperall in sentencing, told Shah he had taken his age and previous good character into consideration, along with his early guilty plea. He also pointed out that were he to serve a custodial sentence it would ruin his education; Shah having expressed his desire to go on to complete a master’s degree at university. However, the drugs procured, while small in amount, were illegally bought and used.

Shah was sentenced to 80 hours unpaid community service, the forfeiture of the drugs, money and a mobile phone and scales, as well as paying a victim surcharge.

Defendant, Callum Noon, appeared before the court on committal for sentence charged with possession of, and intent to supply, 231g of low quality bud cannabis with a street value of £2,800. He was also charged with the possession of a lock knife which was attached to his keyring when he was arrested by the police.

Mr Dunne, prosecuting, said that it was the defendants’ 28th birthday that day and that he had had a long use of cannabis going back to the age of 12. The large amount of class B drugs indicated that he was part of a larger chain of people supplying drugs to a wide circle and that he had the lock knife on his keyring as part of his drug dealing paraphernalia which included mobile phones, digital scales, and sealable plastic ‘deal’ bags.

Mr Dunne went on to add that the dealing was aggravated by the lock knife which thankfully had not been used, but were there to be any conflict involved in the drug dealing may result in a far more serious matter.

Philip Plant, defending, said that the drugs, while a large amount, were taken regularly as medication for mental health reasons and he had a long and difficult history going back to when he was a child.

He added that Noon had pleaded guilty to possession at the earliest instance, and that the lock knife – which he had purchased at Skegness market – had its blade closed and only on his keyring because he thought it so small as not to be classed as a weapon.

Mr Plant added that Noon has a relative lack of previous convictions, and recently became a father for the second time. Social Services have looked into that matter, and determined that he is fit to look after his daughter. He also said that his use and abuse of drugs from an early age had led to his current offences.

Mr Pepperall in sentencing, told Noon that he probably didn't want to spend his birthday in front of a judge but that his offences were serious enough for the consideration of a custodial sentence to be applied. However, he had taken into account his early guilty plea, the fact that he was a new father, and was taking part in a programme to reverse his criminal activities, showing some considerable remorse for what he had done.

Mr Pepperall sentenced Noon to five months in prison for the possession with cause to supply, and two months in prison for the possession of a weapon aggravating the crime, both sentences to run concurrently, but suspended for 12 months.

Noon was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community service and pay a victim surcharge. He would also forfeit the class B drugs, which would be destroyed and forfeit the money taken as part of his dealings, a mobile phone, digital scales, plastic self-sealable ‘deal’ bags and the lock knife.

The court session ended at just before 1pm.