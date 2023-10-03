A popular duck race raised a quacking amount of money for charity.

The Deepings Lions held its annual duck race on Sunday, September 3 in aid of South Lincs Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Research.

Thousands of people paid for a duck in their name to be released into the River Welland.

Sean Rowcliffe, partner at Hegarty Solicitors; Lions: Tony Plunkett, Esther Graham, Dave Coombs; Zoe Dean, Alzheimer’s Research, UK; Roy Markham; Deepings Lions president Dave Turner; Lion Vince Sterland; Danie Reeves, Dementia Support South Lincs; Lion Peter Southwood; Deeping St James Parish Councillor Kate Shinkins-Hoppe; Lions: Carol Sterland and Mike Drinkall

The sell-out event raised £3,000.

The Deepings Lions presented a cheque at Odd Fellows Hall in Market Deeping on Wednesday last week (September 27) which will be split between the two charities.