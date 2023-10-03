Deepings Lions duck race raised money for South Lincs Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Research.
Published: 06:00, 03 October 2023
A popular duck race raised a quacking amount of money for charity.
The Deepings Lions held its annual duck race on Sunday, September 3 in aid of South Lincs Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Research.
Thousands of people paid for a duck in their name to be released into the River Welland.
The sell-out event raised £3,000.
The Deepings Lions presented a cheque at Odd Fellows Hall in Market Deeping on Wednesday last week (September 27) which will be split between the two charities.