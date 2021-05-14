More than a dozen ducklings were causing a welcome distraction for people having to have their second covid jabs yesterday (Thursday, May 13).

The fluffy babies have hatched in the garden at St Mary's Medical Centre in Stamford and, after spending some time finding their feet and being fed by Lakeside Healthcare staff, it was time yesterday for them to be taken to experience the delights of the River Welland, which is now their new home.

Unfortunately, one of the ducklings will have to follow its brothers and sisters a little later on. Showing they don't just care for humans, staff spotted it wasn't looking very well and so it is now being cared for by the RSPCA.

In these two videos you can watch the ducklings enjoy 'feeding time' at St Mary's and find out more about what staff have been up to.

Photos and video by covid vaccine volunteer Keith Busfield.