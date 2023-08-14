Thousands of ducks are ready to be released onto the river for a charity race.

The Deepings Lions duck race returns to the River Welland on Sunday, September 3 in aid of South Lincs Dementia Support and Alzheimer’s Research.

Bridge Street in Deeping St James will be closed during the event, which kicks off at midday with stalls, fair rides and entertainment before the first of four races at 1pm.

The main race will see up to 3,000 rubber ducks race along the river at 2.30pm with the winning sponsor claiming £100.

Supporters can sponsor a duck for £1 in advance at The Blue Bell in Maxey, The Wagon and Horses in Langtoft, The Red Lion in West Deeping, The Black Horse and White Horse in Baston, The Whistlestop in Tallington, The Waterton Arms in Deeping St James, The Bull, The Vine, The Boundary Snooker Club or the Deepings Community Centre in Market Deeping.

Bridge Street will be closed from New Row to The Bell Pub from 10 am on the day and at the Deeping St James bridge from midday until 5pm.