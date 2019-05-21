People can sponsor their bosses, colleagues, friends or family members to get 'dunked' in a tank at this year's Rutland County Show.

Smith Eliot Financial Management, which has branches in Stamford and Oakham, has organised the tank and hopes it will help to raise thousands of pounds for Solving Kids' Cancer.

Each candidate will be allocated a 'dunking slot' during the show at the Rutland Showground on Sunday, June 2.

Stephen Smith, director of Smith Eliot Financial Management (10825124)

Smith Eliot staff have sponsored their director, Stephen Smith - much against his will - and are off to a great start in their fundraising as he's proving a popular target.

It is hoped that each additional nominee will have received £100 or more in sponsorship from those who want to see them dunked.

Charlotte Smith from Smith Eliot said: "This is not only a great way to make some money for this incredible charity - companies can also use it as a marketing opportunity.

"For example, companies can could write to clients to let them know what they are doing, and see if they want to add to the sponsorship pot."

On the day people will also be able to buy balls to throw at anyone they think needs a bit more targetting.

To put someone forward for a dunking, or for more information, call 01572 759759 and ask for Hannah or Charlotte.