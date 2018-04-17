Dunsby luxury hamper company launches

There was fun and games at the launch of a luxury hamper business.

Dunsby based The Little Hamper company launched in February and provides high-quality food and drink items in wrapped gift boxes.

At the official launch of at Dunsby Village Hall on Sunday, visitors were able to sample products that the business is offering and cast their eyes on the hampers.

There was also games such as guess the weight of the hamper and guess the amount of tea bags in the jar. A hamper was also up for a grabs in a raffle.

Sophie Cottingham, joint owner of the company, said: “We showed everyone the hampers, we got everyone chatting about them. It went very well - we are quite happy.”

A gin and tonic hamper with infusion bags [flavoured bags for the gin] and glasses are among the hampers on offer. There is also an ‘afternoon tea set’ which included tea bags, crockery and cakes.

Sophie, a former estate agent at Hurfords in Stamford and her business partner Bobbi Agate, who used to be a teacher in Peterborough, set up the business as they feel it is totally unique to anything else available.

Sophie said: “There are luxury hampers out there but these ones have everything you need, they come with glasses and crockery.

“We are selling things you can’t buy in the supermarket. They are all from small businesses, we like helping small businesses.”

Among those who attended the launch was Andrew Hagues, chairman of Lincolnshire County Council.

For more visit www.littlehamperco.com