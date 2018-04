Have your say

A dustbin lorry has been gutted by fire in Wymondham.

The incident occurred around 4.15pm today (April 30) in Melton Road and the fire service has now extinguished the blaze.

The fire servicesays the engine and cab of the lorry has been “100 percent” damaged by the fire but the load is “not affected”.

A crew from from Melton Mowbray and Oakham attended the scene.