England fans with European Championship heartache can watch Stamford Town host Championship side Peterborough United
Published: 11:41, 12 July 2021
| Updated: 11:43, 12 July 2021
Football fans struggling with the heartbreak of England's European Championship near-miss can seek comfort at Stamford Town tomorrow night.
You can get the memories of yet another penalty shoot-out defeat out of your system with a spot of live football, as newly-promoted Championship side Peterborough United visit the Zeeco Stadium.
Tuesday's hastily-arranged fixture (kick-off 7pm) will be Town's first match in front of home fans for more than eight months.
A limited number of tickets are available due to Covid protocols and can be booked HERE
Tickets are £10 for adults, £7 concessions and £3 for 12 to 17-year-olds. Eleven years and under go free if accompanied by a paying adult/concession.