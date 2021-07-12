Football fans struggling with the heartbreak of England's European Championship near-miss can seek comfort at Stamford Town tomorrow night.

You can get the memories of yet another penalty shoot-out defeat out of your system with a spot of live football, as newly-promoted Championship side Peterborough United visit the Zeeco Stadium.

Tuesday's hastily-arranged fixture (kick-off 7pm) will be Town's first match in front of home fans for more than eight months.

Stamford will take on Peterborough United at home on Tuesday. Photo: Lee Hellwing

A limited number of tickets are available due to Covid protocols and can be booked HERE

Tickets are £10 for adults, £7 concessions and £3 for 12 to 17-year-olds. Eleven years and under go free if accompanied by a paying adult/concession.