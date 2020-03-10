Burghley House has confirmed that its Easter Egg Hunt will carry on taking place for the foreseeable future.

This comes after news that the National Trust has ended its Cadbury egg hunt deal.

The Cadbury egg hunts have taken place for the past 13 years, however, this year will mark the last one in partnership with the National Trust.

Burghley Easter Egg Hunt 2019

Despite this news, Burghley House events organisers believe 'it won't make a difference giving one full-sized egg' as part of their Easter celebrations.

Jo Tinker, marketing and communications manager at Burghley House, said: "We still feel it's a fun way to celebrate Easter.

"There are not going to be millions of eggs."

She added: "It's obviously up to parents if they would like to bring their children."

The event will take place in the Gardens of Surprise on Easter Sunday from 11am to 5pm - last admission at 4.30pm.

Children will be able to follow the treasure hunt around the Gardens of Surprise and solve a riddle in order to claim their egg from the 'Easter Bunny'.

Parents will also be able to test their Easter knowledge to try to win an afternoon tea in The Orangery Restaurant at Burghley House.

