A Royal British Legion chapter near Stamford have laid up their standard for the last time.

The Easton-on-the-Hill and Collyweston Branch performed the ceremony in Easton-on-The-Hill on Sunday June 30.

Following the 'muster' and short service at the village War Memorial, the standard and its escort were piped down Church Street to All Saints Church where the Rev Canon Philip Davies conducted a poignant and moving service covering the proud history of the branch.

The organisation has now run its course, as previously reported, leading to the closure service.

The standard was then fixed in special clips holding it upright resting in a prominent place at the edge of the Church Sanctuary in perpetuity.

*Pictures by Tony Vaughan.