Last Parade for Easton-on-the-Hill British Legion
A Royal British Legion chapter near Stamford have laid up their standard for the last time.
The Easton-on-the-Hill and Collyweston Branch performed the ceremony in Easton-on-The-Hill on Sunday June 30.
Following the 'muster' and short service at the village War Memorial, the standard and its escort were piped down Church Street to All Saints Church where the Rev Canon Philip Davies conducted a poignant and moving service covering the proud history of the branch.
Gallery1
The organisation has now run its course, as previously reported, leading to the closure service.
The standard was then fixed in special clips holding it upright resting in a prominent place at the edge of the Church Sanctuary in perpetuity.
*Pictures by Tony Vaughan.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.