A local solution is being investigated after the binning of a Saturday ‘tip’ service in Stamford.

Members of Lincolnshire County Council ignored a 1,600-signature petition calling for two dustcarts to resume their visits to the Cattle Market car park on Saturday mornings to take away bulky waste.

Before covid, the ‘Saturday bin lorry service’, as it was known, meant residents of the town and surrounding villages could dispose of items that wouldn’t fit in their wheelie bins, helping to prevent fly-tipping. The nearest county council tip for Stamford is in Bourne.