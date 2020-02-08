A care provider in Stamford has gone paper-free to help the environment and embrace new technology.

Staff at Radfield Home Care now have the latest app technology which is said to give greater transparency to clients and their families as well as being eco-friendly.

The ‘Access’ software allows all carers to download an app on their phone, where they can record their visit notes.

James Beech, owner with Karen Nash, care manager, using the Access Care Management system. (28407461)

The company, which offers its elderly clients care in their own homes, was registered by the Care Quality Commission in October 2019.

James Beech, owner of Radfield Home Care Stamford, Peterborough and Rutland, said: “Something that comes up often when we talk to clients is the worry experienced by their family members, and their wish to be kept up to date with their loved one’s progress.

“The ‘Access’ app is brilliant for this. It allows family members to use the app and view our visit notes from anywhere in the world. This gives them reassurance that their family members are being well cared for.”

The software also allows the management team to ensure that every visit goes ahead as planned so clients don’t have to worry about whether their carer will turn up.

Karen Nash, registered care manager, said: “We can monitor the carers’ progress and receive alerts if they haven’t logged into a call or if they haven’t completed a task. This allows us to check that they are okay and, if there is a problem, we can support them and the client to arrange a solution.”

The company says that going paperless has also helped reduce the time spent on admin, giving carers more time to care.

Karen said: “This allows us to be both efficient and flexible, as changes can be managed and communicated quickly without masses of paperwork.”

James added: “We have been getting great feedback from our clients since starting the business in October. That’s mostly down to our fantastic staff, who are incredibly caring and always go the extra mile. However, efficiency and reliability are also important for our clients and for the business, both of which have benefited massively from the new technology.”

Click here to read more of the latest news

Read more BusinessHealthStamford