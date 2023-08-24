Home   News   Article

GCSE results 2023 for Stamford Welland Academy

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 10:39, 24 August 2023
Pupils at a town school have achieved more nines than ever before.

GCSE pupils at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane picked up their results this morning.

Victoria Lloyd, headteacher of Stamford Welland Academy, said: “Given the national drop, we’re more than happy with the results this year. We have got more nines than ever achieved before.”

“I’m ecstatic, so proud, especially with covid affecting the years before.”

Jacob Twardowski and Luca Harrison
Many pupils were happily surprised by their results.

Lily Thompson, 16, joined the school in Year 11.

“I did better than expected in both science and computer science - my favourite subjects. I got eights and nines,” she said.

Lily Thompson
Tobias Robinson, 16, was also surprised by his results after feeling the exams went badly.

Opening his envelope this morning, it was filled with eight and nine grades. He was one of the top performing students in the year group.

He said: "I am really happy with them as I got better than I expected."

Tobias Robinson
To see the rest of the results click here.

Jack Winn and Jenson Carrington
Pupils collect their results
Students jump with their results
Article written by Madeleine Brooks

Education Stamford Stamford Mercury Reporter
