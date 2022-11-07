One of the lead architects behind the Eden Project in Cornwall will give a lecture.

Michael Pawlyn will give the first in a series of lectures organised by Stamford Endowed Schools for this term, entitled: Exploring conventional sustainability with regenerative design.

The lecture is live online on Thursday, November 17, at 7pm, by registering online.

Michael Pawlyn. Photo: SES

Treating nature as a blueprint, he believes there are huge gains to be made by learning from how the natural world works.

As well as advances in architecture, design, engineering and materials, Michael takes a broader look at innovation and the future. Given the fundamental importance of everything from office design to manufacturing technologies to transport for any business, Michael also considers the changes specific industries might face.

In this talk Michael will give his perspective on the key differences between conventional sustainability and regenerative design. He will describe how biomimicry – learning design lessons from the living world – will be a crucial part of this transformation. The talk will be illustrated with projects which explain how this thinking can be applied in a practical way.