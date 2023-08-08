Care home residents enjoyed a glass of wine or a cold beer while watching their own version of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Staff and visitors gathered at the Cedars Care Home in Church Walk, Bourne, to perform at an open mic afternoon featuring favourite jokes and sketches.

These included the ‘Forkandles’ sketch made famous by The Two Ronnies and ‘The Breakfast’ sketch by Morecombe and Wise.

Residents enjoying an afternoon of comedy

Rebecca Aldred, senior general manager, said staff and residents wanted to share in the fun and didn’t stop laughing all afternoon, adding: “Our residents love to watch all kinds of different shows and performances and we had a fantastic time putting the event together.

“It was wonderful to see some of our staff’s children get into the spirit and take a turn on the floor, and the residents loved reminiscing over classic sketches.”