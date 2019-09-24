The Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Stamford High Street has finally closed.

The retail chain said the branch was ‘at risk’ in June when signs appeared in its shop window saying closure was subject to renegotiating rents.

Last week, signs appeared in the shop front confirming the shop was to close.

Stamford's Edinburgh Woollen Mill (17417163)

This took place yesterday (Monday), with staff seen bagging up stock today.

The closure of the shop came as Stamford’s High Street suffered the loss of its Thomas Cook outlet this week, following the collapse of the global travel agency chain.

The closures contrast with earlier this month, when Stamford High Street saw the opening of the Scandimania Coffee House and the Mint Velvet fashion store, coupled with the re-opening of a refurbished Costa and talk Starbucks may take the former NatWest Bank.

The Mercury has repeatedly sought comment from Edinburgh Woollen Mill.