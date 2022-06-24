A volunteer is disappointed that efforts to save Stamford’s float parade from cancellation have come to nothing.

Neil McIvor, a volunteer with Team Stamford and the Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers, met with the town council this week to discuss the cancelled parade.

It was due to go ahead on Saturday, July 2, but organisers from Stamford Kiwanis cancelled the event last week because of delays to resurfacing work in Red Lion Square.