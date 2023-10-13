Home   News   Article

Stamford Town Council receives eight applications for prospective town councillors

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 16:00, 13 October 2023

Eight people have put their names forward to become town councillors.

Stamford Town Council has two seats to fill after Bob and Sue Sandall stepped down in August.

The seats would have been filled by election if 10 residents from their St John’s ward had made a formal request but that didn’t happen, so the vacancies will be filled by co-option.

Stamford Town Hall
The eight applicants will attend a selection meeting with the existing town councillors who will cast a vote. The new councillors will then be required to sign a declaration before taking their seats at the next full council meeting on Tuesday, October 24.

