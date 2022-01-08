A man who suffered a brain injury has been ‘refused’ his driving licence despite being declared fit to drive.

Five years ago Chris Bryant from Stamford suffered from a medical condition which caused fluid on his brain.

Doctors put him in an induced coma for three months and as a result of the condition Chris lost some of his sight - and with it his driving licence.

Over the past five years, Chris has seen his condition improve and he uses the term ‘disability’ loosely.

Having completed a medical fitness test and a full medical evaluation, he applied to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to reinstate his licence.

Chris, 32, said: “I sent both those pieces of evidence with my medical form to the DVLA quite some time ago but I still haven’t had a response.

“I’m quite frustrated I’m being refused the right to drive after doing all the assessments I needed to do.

“I did call them [two weeks ago] and they confirmed they had my evidence with a decision maker but they couldn’t give me a time frame.

“I’m in a situation where I’m technically eligible to drive but I’m waiting to receive a decision.”

Chris works full time as a creative media lecturer at Stamford College and requires no assistance in day-to-day life as a result of his brain injury.

He said: “The optomologist for my eye site tests was on a three monthly check up but it got pushed back to yearly, and now every two years.

“My visual field has increased all the way back to normal.”

He is now calling for the DVLA to process his application so he can know the outcome, whether it’s good or bad.

Chris said: “I understand applications must be held back as a result of covid but it’s eight months now that I’ve been waiting.

“It’s frustrating when I’ve been told my vision is almost back to how it was.”

He added: “All I want is the opportunity to retake my driving test. I have the confidence in myself and know I’m safe to be on the roads.”

A spokesman for the DVLA said they could not comment on any specific case but that more complex cases which involve information from third parties can take longer to process.

He added that the DVLA aims to make decisions as quickly as possible and apologises for any delay.