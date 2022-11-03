A man has been jailed for eight years in relation to 19 sex offences.

Dudley White, aged 52, from Llanwrtyd Wells in Powys, Wales, was charged with the offences in 2021 after the victim made disclosures to police.

He was charged with 10 counts of producing indecent images of a child under 16, three counts of making indecent images of a child, four counts of assaulting a child under 16 by touching, and two counts of inciting a child under 16 into non-penetrative sexual activity.

A victim coming forwards resulted in a paedophile being jailed

Images included eight in category A, the most serious; nine category B; and 38 category C were saved on his electronic devices, including his phone.

The offences were committed while White was living in the Stamford area.

White appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on November 2 for sentencing.

He was handed an eight-year jail sentence, a lifetime sexual harm prevention order, a lifetime restraining order from the victims, and placed of the sex offenders' register for life.

Det Con Helen Morris from Lincolnshire Police said: “I welcome the prison sentence and the ongoing protective measures that have been put in place.

"This offending was against the most vulnerable in society and I hope with the conclusion of the court case, those involved can find some closure.”

Anyone who has been sexually abused can gain support.

Spring Lodge is the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for Lincolnshire, providing help for anyone who has been raped, sexually assaulted or sexually abused at any point in their lives. They also have a specific section for support for under-18s.

The freephone NSPCC helpline 0808 800 5000 is available for anyone to report or seek advice about recent or non-recent abuse. Calls can be made anonymously.

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation is a UK children’s charity dedicated to preventing child sexual abuse and runs a confidential helpline 0808 1000 900

To report any recent or non-recent incidents to police call 101 - or 999 if it’s an emergency. Specially trained officers will investigate and support those affected through the process.