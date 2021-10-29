A former pub landlord has clinched a clear victory in the South Kesteven District Council by-election.

Richard Cleaver (Ind) will represent residents of Stamford All Saints ward on the council.

He won the Stamford West seat on Lincolnshire County Council in May.

Richard Cleaver will now sit on South Kesteven District Council as well as Lincolnshire County Council

A former business analyst who also ran the Bull and Swan pub in St Mary's Hill, Stamford, Coun Cleaver received 496 votes in yesterday's poll, which equates to 57 per cent of the vote.

Amanda Schonhut (Con) received 214, and Tony Story (Ind) 114 votes.

Max Sawyer (Ind) told people before the election to vote for Tony Story, yet still received 46 votes.

Speaking this morning (Friday), Coun Cleaver said he was surprised and pleased by the decisiveness of the result.

"I don't know the last time a Conservative received under 25 per cent of the vote in Stamford," he said. "I was not expecting that given the results we saw not long ago, in 2019.

"Although I'm overwhelmed, I know people have high expectations of me and so I shall be working hard and will be open-minded to what people want from their council.

"I will also make sure I am part of an effective opposition on the Tory-led district council."

Coun Cleaver, said being on both the county council and the district council put him in a good position to tackle issues that were often linked, such as housing, controlled at a district level, and adult social care, which is operated by the county.

Similarly, he will be looking at how the district council's residents' parking scheme can be improved in Stamford, alongside the use of county council parking wardens.

While just under 23 per cent of the electorate voted in the district council by-election, which equated to 870 votes cast, a lower turnout was seen for the two vacancies on Stamford Town Council.

Amanda Schonhut will sit on Stamford Town Council

In All Saints North ward, Amanda Schonhut (Con) was elected with 255 votes.

Nina Van Dyck received 179 votes and Tony Francis (Ind) 170 votes.

In St Mary's ward, Lisa Brewin (Lib Dem) was elected with 379 votes while David Scammell (Ind) received 305 votes.

Lisa Brewin, far right, will sit on Stamford Town Council. Nina Van Dyck, second left, was unsuccessful

Ten ballot papers were rejected in St Mary's ward because people had tried to vote for more than one candidate, or none at all.

Turnout for both wards was under 20 per cent of the voting population.

Full results at a glance:

Stamford All Saints Ward, South Kesteven District Council

Elected: Richard Cleaver (Independent), 496 votes

Other candidates: Amanda Schonhut (Conservative), 214 votes; Tony Story (Independent), 114 votes; Maxwell Sawyer (Independent), 46 votes

Turnout: 22.78 per cent

Grantham Arnoldfield Ward, South Kesteven District Council

Elected: Kathleen Rice-Oxley (Conservative), 460 votes

Other candidates: Stuart Fawcett (Labour), 136 votes; Mike Turner (Green), 112 votes.

Turnout: 17.03 per cent

St Mary's Ward, Stamford Town Council

Elected: Lisa Brewin (Liberal Democrat), 379 votes

Other candidate: David Scammell (Independent), 305 votes.

Turnout: 18.2 per cent

All Saints North Ward, Stamford Town Council

Elected: Amanda Schonhut (Conservative), 255 votes

Other candidates: Nina Van Dyck, 179 votes; Tony Francis (Independent), 170 votes

Turnout: 19.72 per cent