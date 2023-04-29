Candidates standing for a local council were left deflated after plans for a promotional balloon flight were turned down.

A number of candidates standing for election in Stamford on Thursday (May 4) had applied to hold a hot air balloon flight from The Meadows as part of their political campaign.

A hot air balloon preparing for take off. Photo: iStock

In a bid to gain favour with voters the candidates had hoped to tether promotional material to the hot air balloon as it flew over town.

The Meadows is under Stamford Town Council’s ownership and while balloon flights are permitted to take off from there, this electioneering idea was gone with the wind.

Patricia Stuart-Mogg, clerk of Stamford Town Council, explained at a meeting on Tuesday: “A balloon flight on The Meadows was turned down as the town council can’t be seen to promote any political party.”

Although, even if the candidates were given the go-ahead there would be no guarantee of the flight even taking place before the elections.

Unlike door-knocking or posting leaflets, hot air balloon flights are constrained heavily by weather.

The price of going up in a Virgin hot air balloon, which operates from The Meadows, ranges from £129 to £169 per person.

There are no details on the costs of using the flight for promotional purposes.