Electric car charging points are being installed at car parks in South Kesteven.

Two charging points will be put in at each location, which include the North Street Car Park in Stamford, the Burghley Centre Car Park in Bourne and the Halfleet Car Park in Market Deeping.

On hearing the news at a meeting of Stamford Town Council on Tuesday, Coun Dave Dorson (Ind - St George’s) raised concerns over whether people would be able to charge their cars for free, so doing it at the expense of the towns’ taxpayers.