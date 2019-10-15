The electrical fault which closed shops in Stamford High Street today 'sounded like an explosion.'

Western Power Distribution spokesman, Michael Clarke, said the incident started at 9.30am (October 15) when a loud bang - that could have been mistaken for an explosion - was heard.

This was the result of an underground cable fault which is looked after by Western Power Distribution.

Western Power Distribution spoke of a loud bang at the start of the incident

Michael said that initially there were 'hundreds of homes and buildings' that lost power in St George's Street, Stamford High Street and the surrounding areas.

"The majority of these buildings now have their power back and are all deemed safe," he added.

However, he was unsure when Marks and Spencer and other businesses would be able to re-open.

Click here to read our initial story.

Click here for photos of the incident.

Did you hear a loud bang? E-mail: maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk