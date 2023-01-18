Firefighters called to Stamford High Street
Published: 11:05, 18 January 2023
| Updated: 11:25, 18 January 2023
Firefighters were called to a town centre after people reported a smell of burning coming from one of the businesses.
The crew from Stamford Fire Station went to Café Nero in High Street, Stamford, this morning (Wednesday, January 18).
Café Nero and two neighbouring businesses had lost their electricity supply.
An electrical fault was suspected by the fire crews and Western Power Distribution engineers were also called out.
A spokesperson for Western Power Distribution said they were investigating the cause of the power cut and once the fault was identified and fixed, would restore supply to the premises as soon as possible.