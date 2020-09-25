Power cut to properties in Stamford
Published: 16:09, 25 September 2020
| Updated: 16:10, 25 September 2020
An electrical fault that caused a pylon to flash and give off smoke has left 490 properties without power this afternoon (Friday, September 25).
Mark Dyson, who works for Trimble in Cherryholt Road, Stamford, saw three flashes from a pylon at Cherryholt Meadow followed by smoke.
A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said engineers were working on restoring power to people's homes and businesses.