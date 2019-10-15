Firefighters are currently at the scene of an electrical fault at the junction of High Street and St Paul's Street in Stamford.

Marks and Spencer, The Sewing Room and Johnson's cleaners have had to close to customers because of the issue.

It is believed that the insulation around an underground cable has burned through following a fault.

The firefighters were waiting at the scene and were monitoring the area, according to Royce Atkinson, watch manager for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

Western Power Distribution, which deals with electricity supply cables in the area, is aware of the issue and has been contacted for comment.

The same area of Stamford had issues with an underground water pipe bursting earlier in the year (pictured below).