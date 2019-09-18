Thieves 'diced with death' and put others at risk when they removed 30m of copper cable from an electricity substation.

The theft happened at the West Deeping substation on Stamford Road sometime on Monday September 9.

The criminals had stolen some of the 'earthing' cable, which helps protect the substation equipment and, according to Western Power Distribution, also protects people from electrocution when they are working at the substation.

Western Power Distribution van

Michael Clarke from Western Power Distribution, which operates and maintains the substation equipment, said: "On this particular occasion there was no loss of power to homes and businesses but that was fortunate because it could have potentially impacted on the supply.

"The thieves stole the cable from a live site with thousands of volts going through it and could have easily lost their lives."

"The people who did this were dicing with death, and other people's lives at risk too."