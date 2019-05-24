A faulty electricity cable has caused traffic delays in Stamford - and looks set to continue to do so until Wednesday (May 29).

Electricity company Western Power Distribution has dug up the road opposite Stamford School in East Street to locate the fault.

Traffic has been building up on East Street, especially between 5pm and 7pm on weekdays, after work began on Wednesday (May 22).

A spokesman for the company said the the 'low voltage fault' meant that some homes had experienced power outages and the work was to correct this.

The work should also prevent it becoming a 'high voltage fault' which would affect many more homes and businesses.

At the end of last month (April) Western Power Distribution repaired a cable just around the corner in Brazenose Lane.