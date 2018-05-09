Embroiderers exhibition held at Stamford Arts Centre

An exhibition at Stamford Arts Centre examined diverse locations and animals.

The Rutland and Stamford branch of the Embroiderers Guild held the event on April 24 and 25, which included 100 pieces of work on the theme of habitat - made using a variety of stitching techniques.

The work depicted all sorts of animals from owls, otters and butterflies and landscapes such as seascapes and meadows.

Jane Pullan, chairman of the group, said she was “overwhelmed by all the encouraging comments,” adding: “We enjoyed talking to our visitors, having opportunity to show them how many facets there are to embroidery.”

Techniques used included stump work, silk shading, free machine embroidery stitching and felting.

A piece of work also depicted the change in a childhood home during a period of time.

The group is open to those interested in textiles and stitch. It meets at the Stamford AFC function room in Borderville Sports Centre in Stamford on the third Thursday of each month at 7pm.

Our photos show the artwork which was on display.