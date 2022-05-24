Red Lion Square is set to close while crews carry out emergency road material testing.

The 'critical work' will take place tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25) with the road closure in effect from 10am to 12pm.

Some of the material testing will be carried out on the live northbound traffic lane, which has been open throughout the resurfacing project.

Red Lion Square in Stamford

Last week, the site team identified a shallow gas main on-site that may need to be diverted and is 'very likely' to delay the project, which was due to be completed by the end of August.t.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience that these material tests will cause and for the late notice of the road closure in Red Lion Square.

“Our on-site team has uncovered questions about the road materials which need clear answers and these can only come about through these tests. Rather than postpone the works further we will close the road for two hours to carry out the tests and then resume to the original plan of works for the area. We are doing this to absolutely minimise the disruption to road users as much as possible.

“Whilst this situation is not ideal, we appreciate the efforts of all concerned. I want to thank everyone effected for their patience in this matter whilst we carry out these tests.”