Emergency planning body set up in aftermath of Storm Emma

Villagers in South Holland cut off by heavy snow have a lifeline in future after the launch of a new Community Resilience Group (CRG).

Whilst scores of schools closed and dozens of community events were cancelled as a result of Strom Emma and “The Beast from the East”, CRG teams were able to deliver essential medication and help stranded residents in their homes.

We knew there were some communities that had been hit hard and transportation in or out made things extremely difficult Ian Reed, hed of emergency planning at Lincolnshire County Council

Lincolnshire Police, fire and rescue crews, First Responders and community volunteers were drafted in as part of ongoing partnership work across the county during the severe wintry weather.

Ian Reed, hed of emergency planning, said: “The CRG has been established because we identified a need in some areas that were cut off due to snow.

“We knew there were some communities that had been hit hard and transportation in or out made things extremely difficult so this group was there to assist if people were unable to get essential medication or if there was an urgent need for help.”

“However, communities are still encouraged to be good neighbours and check on anyone that may require assistance as we try to deliver help where it is needed.”

THURSDAY, 3PM: Part of A151 closed, burst water main in Spalding, schools closed tomorrow

Schools fall victim of the snow and police advise motorists to stay at home

WEATHER UPDATE: Gritters still busy, more snow expected this afternoon