Northamptonshire Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance attended emergency in King's Cliffe

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
Published: 14:43, 03 April 2023
 | Updated: 14:44, 03 April 2023

A woman has died after a medical emergency.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to a property in Park Street, King's Cliffe on Saturday morning (April 1).

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were later called following the sudden death of a woman in her 70s.

An air ambulance landed in King's Cliffe on Saturday
A spokesperson for the police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time,” they added.

