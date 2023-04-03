A woman has died after a medical emergency.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called to a property in Park Street, King's Cliffe on Saturday morning (April 1).

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were later called following the sudden death of a woman in her 70s.

An air ambulance landed in King's Cliffe on Saturday

A spokesperson for the police said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time,” they added.