A phone call to a loved one helped Laura Dryden navigate the tough final stretch and complete her London Marathon challenge last weekend.

Laura, from Stamford, chose to use her first marathon to support the Crohn's and Colitis UK charity and has already passed the £2,500 fundraising target with six weeks to spare.

On top of endless training runs, she also organised several fundraisers including raffles, bake sales, and a car boot to help reach the goal. To donate, click here.

Laura and partner Phillip all smiles with their hard-earned medals

The cause is one which is close to home after her dad Laurence became ill with Crohn's Disease when Laura was a teenager.

Laura, a test engineer for a wi-fi company, had applied for entry to the popular marathon every year since she started running 12 years ago, but without luck.

She had intended to go as a spectator this year to watch her partner Phillip Hamilton and his mum Jane who both had places before deciding to join them on the start line through a charity place.

Laura approaches the start line

"I had never run a marathon before so it was a bit daunting," she said.

"People tell what you the crowds are like at London, but they really do pull you around."

Laura's preparations were hampered by a niggle deep into her 20-week training programme and had to walk the final handful of miles, missing her target time of six-and-a-half hours and clocking 7hr 02mins.

Laura experienced a wow moment on Tower Bridge

But she was overwhelmed by the atmosphere and has already entered the ballot for next year's race, hoping it will be 13th time lucky.

"When you're in the final stages and really struggling, just to have someone shout your name helps a lot," Laura said.

"I was going to listen to the music during quieter parts of the course, but I didn't need it at all.

"I remember going over Tower Bridge and just saying 'wow' out loud. You couldn't hear your own voice there were so many spectators. I have never heard anything like it."

An emotional moment as Laura crosses the line

Her dad had major surgery in March this year, the latest in a series of operations, and his example - as well as the charity's work - was a big spur to get through the months of training.

And there was only one person to call on race day when things got tough.

"I always knew that I was going to get to the finish, but I rang my dad at 18 miles," she said.

"Just hearing his voice and hearing him say how proud he was, it was quite emotional. It spurred me on right to the end."

As well as raising money for the charity Laura also wanted to raise awareness of Crohn's.

"It is classed as an invisible illness because those with it will appear perfectly healthy to others," she said.

"I'll always remember the day that I saw my dad taken away on a stretcher in agony from Crohn's when I was just a teenager.

"I've watched him battle on with Crohn's through pain and discomfort on a daily basis.

"Even the simplest of things can be a challenge and can take some forward planning like travelling or even just leaving the house for a longer period of time."