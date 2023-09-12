Shoppers have been met with empty shelves as staff at a high street retailer prepare for closure.

All of Wilko’s stores across the UK are set to close this year after a rescue deal fell through.

The raft of closures will lead to thousands of redundancies across the country.

The woodcare section is bare

Stamford’s branch in the High Street is one of the first earmarked for closure and will serve shoppers for the final time next Tuesday (September 19).

Already many of the shelves are empty with prices cut on lots of items, including Halloween and Christmas goods.

Parts of the first floor have also been sectioned off and some of the shelves removed.

Shelves which used to be packed now are empty

A closure date has not been announced for the shop in Westgate, Oakham, although it is anticipated that all stores will be shut by early October.

Prices have been cut on a number of products

Part of the first floor has been sectioned off

How do you feel about the closures? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.