End is nigh for former Essendine Hotel between Stamford and Bourne
Slowly but surely, the end is nigh for the former Essendine Hotel.
The hotel, between Stamford and Bourne, is slowly being demolished in advance of plans for industrial units on the site.
The Mercury took this photo this morning showing the progress made on the demolition.
Earlier this week, we published photos from reader Mark Warren of Essendine who said it was a "shame to see some railway history and a building with a bit of character go, but it has become unloved"
As previously reported Bourne businessman Ben Gunner had submitted a planning application for industrial units on the site.
He also plans to relocate his electrical engineering firm Switchserve from Spalding Road, Bourne, so it can expand.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.