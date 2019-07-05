Slowly but surely, the end is nigh for the former Essendine Hotel.

The hotel, between Stamford and Bourne, is slowly being demolished in advance of plans for industrial units on the site.

The Mercury took this photo this morning showing the progress made on the demolition.

The Essendine Hotel this morning (13433946)

Earlier this week, we published photos from reader Mark Warren of Essendine who said it was a "shame to see some railway history and a building with a bit of character go, but it has become unloved"

As previously reported Bourne businessman Ben Gunner had submitted a planning application for industrial units on the site.

He also plans to relocate his electrical engineering firm Switchserve from Spalding Road, Bourne, so it can expand.