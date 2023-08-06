A town centre women’s clothing shop is to close.

Phase Eight in Ironmonger Street, Stamford will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, August 19.

The clothing brand opened in the town in 2007.

Jo Smith has been store manager for eight years and describes the closure as ‘the end of an era’.

She said: “It is sad for all the staff.

“The town is losing another main chain.”

Phase Eight has stores in Bury St Edmunds and Saffron Walden, and is stocked by department stores such as John Lewis and House of Fraser.