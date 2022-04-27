A much-loved teaching assistant has stepped down from her role after 26 years.

Malcolm Sargent Primary School pupils celebrated their teaching assistant, Kate Leeks, as she spent her last day working at the school on Friday last week.

Kate joined the school as a volunteer in 1996 and was recognised for her skills, becoming officially employed in 2000.

Kate Leeks has retired from Malcolm Sargent Primary School

She continued to progress through her career, being made a higher level teaching assistant, which allowed her to cover classes, and trained others employed at the school.

Assistant principal, Katie Perry, said: "She was always smiling, bubbly and positive.

"We know she is looking forward to retirement where she will be doing lots of gardening and bird watching."

She added: "We will all really miss her."

Kate enjoyed a special last day with visits from past staff members, a performance by the choir, lots of cake, cards and presents, and a special flag ceremony.

