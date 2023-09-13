A Victorian railway bridge will be demolished despite attempts to save it.

Demolition of Meadow Bridge, a Victorian former railway bridge in King's Cliffe, will begin this week after a plan for restoration fell through.

Charles Tomalin, village resident and member of the Transition King’s Cliffe community group which was trying to save the bridge, said: “Personally I am very sad about it.

Meadows Bridge in King's Cliffe

“We have tried very hard in the past two to three years to solve the problem.”

The brick archways of the bridge were exposed by Transition King’s Cliffe in 2021 after years hidden in the undergrowth as part of work to create a path along the disused railway, which was once on the Nene Valley line from Peterborough to Market Harborough.

Through this project it became clear the bridge had fallen into disrepair and work costing about £100,000 was needed to make the bridge safe.

Michael Henchy, Charles Tomalin and Janine Buck have been involved in trying to secure the future of the bridge

Charles believes the group ‘probably could have got the money’ but with the bridge being in private ownership it ruled out a number of grants.

The owners, Blatherwycke-based farmers F&A George Ltd, had offered to sell it for £1 but the parish council did not want to take on the work and upkeep, nor did members of the community despite conversations about forming a trust.

The only options were to leave the crumbling bridge as it was with that part of the footpath permanently shut, or demolish it and reopen the space. They chose the latter.

“The owners have been brilliant,” said Charles.

“When no one took it on there was an option to close that section of the railway.

“Instead they have chosen to be extremely generous and demolish the bridge at their own expense, which I would guess isn’t a small undertaking.”

The crumbling state of the bridge, located to the north of the village, leaves Charles worried that the country’s railway history could gradually disappear.

This follows the demolition of Bridge 234 in Bourne.

“Bridges will be allowed to fall down if they are not visible or used by the public,” he said.

Once the demolition of the bridge is complete the land owners with help from volunteers will clear the path, which completes the connection between Fineshade Woods and Old Sulehay Forest.

An information board to mark the site of the bridge will also be created.