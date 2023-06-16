An endurance runner will spend his birthday running 268 miles across the countryside for an ultramarathon.

Rory Bevin is taking on The Montane Summer Spine which starts at Edale in Derbyshire and ends at Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders.

The event has a cut-off time of 156 hours but Rory is hoping to complete it in around 100 hours.

He says the biggest challenge will be the lack of sleep.

Rory, who grew up in Brooke, said: “It’s not a test of running – I’ll probably be shuffling – it’s the sleep deprivation and making sure I remember everything I need that’s worrying me.”

The 27-year-old ran his first marathon at the end of the covid lockdowns and went on to win a 100km event in the Yorkshire three peaks.

“I’ve been running ever since and this was the next step up,” he said.

Rory has been out running every day for the past 843 days, tackling distances between five miles and 40 miles.

He added: “It’s the volume of training that puts you in a good place rather than the distance. Once you can run 50 miles, you can run a lot further.”

One hundred and thirty competitors will set off at 8am on Sunday morning, ahead of Rory’s 28th birthday on Monday. As a trainer for Tim Easterby Racing in North Yorkshire, he has decided to raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

He said: “It is a fantastic charity providing support in many ways to both current jockeys in their return from injury and former jockeys who are in need of help and support.

“Many will have seen me running numerous laps of northern racecourses as part of the training, but this will be a little tougher and more undulating. Every penny will help spur me on when things get tough.”

Donations can be made online.

Rory hopes to finish the event on Wednesday or Thursday next week.