An endurance runner claimed fifth place in a gruelling countryside event despite battling injury, sleep deprivation and hallucinations.

Rory Bevin took part in the 268-mile Montane Summer Spine which starts at Edale in Derbyshire and ends at Kirk Yetholm in the Scottish Borders.

He completed the course with a time of 98:33:18 and raised £10,810 for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Rory Bevin came fifth in the Montane Summer Spine. Photo: Spine Race

The 28-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on day two of the event, said it was the toughest thing he’s ever done but is pleased he took on the challenge.

Runners were hit by torrential rain on the first night which left Rory with blisters. By the end of the course he was suffering knee pain, shin splints and a sore ankle.

He said: “It was good but lameness got the better of me. For the last 36 hours I was crippled.

“At one point I was hallucinating and thought I saw a lion on Hadrian’s Wall. It was a sheep.

“Crossing the finish line was painful and I felt frustrated because I could have done better. There was so many moments when I couldn’t put the pain into words, but the sponsorship made me stick with it.”

Rory, who grew up in Brooke, works as a trainer for Tim Easterby Racing in North Yorkshire which inspired his choice of charity.

Having finished the event on Thursday last week, he is still hobbling around on blistered feet and deciding what challenge he might tackle next.

He said: “I’ve learnt a lot about myself and what I’m capable of when there is no other option. The event really restores your faith in humanity – the bond between competitors is fantastic and the volunteers couldn’t be better. We even had people coming out in the middle of the night to cheer us on.”