Nine talented dancers from Stamford and Bourne have been selected to join English Youth Ballet in its latest production.

A double bill of Aurora’s Wedding and Ballet Études will be performed at the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre on Wednesday (October 23) to Friday (October 25) next week.

Oliver Speers, who has danced with the Royal Ballet, coaches the young dancers in rehearsals and will also star in the production.

Back line: Elspeth Dunk, Archie Cocking, Elizabeth Hodgkinson, Daisy May Fox, Freddie Lea and Natalya Krywyszyn Front line: Naomi Daniels, Agnes Garratt andLucinda Waugh

He said: “The young dancers are treated like professional dancers during rehearsals – we work them hard but the results are fantastic.

“They learn what the life of a professional dancer is like. They are living their dream and they just love it.”

Young dancer Archie Cocking, 12, said: “I started dancing when I was quite young. It was my mum who thought it might be a nice thing if I started dancing – so I said ‘yeah, sure!’

“I’m looking forward to dancing with English youth Ballet again because all the classes are very interesting and they give you so many opportunities to dance on stage – which is very nice.

“When I’m older it would be nice to get into a ballet school – hopefully the Royal Ballet School. But if not, any ballet school.

“Hopefully I can become a ballet dancer.”

Daisy May Fox, 14, said: “I started dancing when I was about seven, but had to quit because of my gymnastic commitments. I then started back dancing about a year ago and I’ve never gone back since.

For tickets visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01780 766 455.