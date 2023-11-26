A live comedy drama is set to provide 15-minutes of laughs.

The Dinner for One sketch will be performed at Bourne Abbey Church Hall for the third year running.

The drama was made famous by British comedian and actor Freddie Frinton in the 1960s and has since been performed across the world, including a televised version every New Year’s Eve in Germany since 1972.

Dinner for One will be performed in Bourne

The performance will feature Dorothy Powell and Ian Gibbs who are members of Bourne Footlights. It tells the tale of 90-year-old Miss Sophie and her butler James as they invite four friends to a birthday dinner – but all of them are dead.

The cast say laughs are guaranteed so book a ticket with all proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Bourne.

Performances take place at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, December 2 at Bourne Abbey Church Hall. Tickets cost £4, including mulled wine and mince pies, from www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-rotary-club-of-bourne, Gordon’s Photographic in North Street, Bourne or the Ginger Fox Café in Abbey Road.