A handful of tickets are still available to a Nepalese evening in Stamford.

Bumps and Beyond, a charity based in West Street which provides access to baby and toddler clothes and equipment, will benefit from the fundraiser at award-winning Nepalese restaurant Vansa Ghar in Broad Street on Thursday (May 11).

A meal will be accompanied by tales of a mountain-climbing expedition told by Ian Scott, who set off to summit two Himalayan peaks at the end of last year.

Ian Scott

His efforts, captured in stunning photos and video clips, also helped to raise money for the charity which was founded by his wife, Alice.

Tickets for the evening are £39 from www.localgiving.org/fundraising/evening-in-nepal

Ian Scott

Those coming along can also participate in a prize raffle.