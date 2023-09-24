In a week’s time, on Friday, September 29, the club will be buzzing with activity as our annual charity bash will be taking place (9.30am start), writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

A session of bridge, a raffle, coffee and cake; and all are welcome. This year’s beneficiary is the Stamford Diversity Group, a community interest company, supported by the district council. One of their projects is a voucher scheme which helps Ukrainian refugees living in our area and is run with the wonderful Harrison & Dunn (whose motto could be “If we don’t sell it, you probably don’t need it”).

Stamford Bridge Club hand diagram

In time, refugees move from host families to what is often unfurnished accommodation and this initiative will make their lives just a little more comfortable. Our thanks to town councillors and SDG volunteers, Amanda Wheeler and Yvette Díaz-Muñoz, for suggesting this. Amanda and her mother (both members) will be with us next week.

Stamford Bridge Club

Hand of the Week

This hand arose in a recent Wednesday morning supervised session. At seven of the 12 tables slam was reached but only two declarers were successful. West led a pretty automatic diamond though an aggressive club would have defeated the slam. Declarer has 11 top tricks and the best chance of an extra trick lies in setting up the spades (the chance of East holding both missing club honours - when the knave can be established – is more remote). Declarer could rely on spades breaking 3-3 (a 36% chance) but 4-2 is more likely (48%) and declarer should plan for the latter.

Stamford Bridge Club

Playing ace, king and ruffing a spade won’t work as HJ can be used as an entry but only to set up, but not enjoy, the extra spade. No, the solution comes through ducking a spade at Trick Two. Declarer wins the return, cashes a top spade and ruffs a spade to hand (not cashing the other spade that might be ruffed). Now declarer draws the necessary three rounds of trumps ending in dummy with the knave. The other top spade is cashed and declarer’s fifth spade becomes a winner. Declarer is home. 12 tricks from three spades, six hearts, two diamonds and a club. Declarer transferred the loser from clubs to spades and was duly rewarded.

Tip

Remember the power of ducking. Here, giving the defence a spade acts like an extra entry, allowing the spade suit to be both established and enjoyed.