Christmas concerts will be held across the area, offering a range of choral classics and carols.

Stamford Choral Society will be presenting a Festival of Christmas music in Stamford Methodist Church on December 14 at 7.30pm. The repertoire includes Fantasia On Christmas Carols by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Geoffrey Bush’s Christmas Cantata and carols for the choir and audience. Tickets £12, concessions £10, children £5, include interval refreshments. Tickets available online or on the door.

One A’Chord Choir will perform Voices in Concert 2021 at Stamford Methodist Church in Barn Hill on Saturday (December 4) from 7.30pm. The concert is free but donations will be taken for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Oundle and District Choral Society will be performing a Christmas concert on Saturday (December4) at 7.30pm in St Peter’s Church, Oundle. Faurés Requiem will be followed by Haydn’s Insanae et vanae curae, Philip Stopford’s Ave Maria and a selection of Chistmas carols. Tickets are £10, or £5 for under 18s, and are available on the door. Mince pies and a glass of wine will be served.

St Peter’s Singers will perform carols by candlelight at St Mary’s and All Saints Church, Fotheringhay, on Saturday, December 11 from 4pm. The event is free.

Stamford Singers can be heard on Saturday, December 11, at St John’s Church, Barnack, from 8pm. Tickets, £5 to include coffee and mince pies, from gary.aldersonwrites@gmail.com, 07503 975588 or on the door.