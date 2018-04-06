Enter Mercury Business Awards 2018 today!

It’s symbolically unlucky but as we prepare to celebrate our 13th Mercury Business Awards, it is set to be especially lucky for 10 businesses from across the area.

The Mercury Business Awards are the biggest of their kind in the Stamford, Bourne and Rutland area and last year’s event, under the new ownership of Iliffe Media, was the best in the event’s history - with more nominations than ever before and special surprises on the night to give the awards night an extra special feel.

But the Mercury team is not resting on its laurels and is determined to make the 2018 event - just as big and even better.

There are 10 awards up for grabs at the awards, which will be held in the recently refurbished and superb function room at Greetham Valley Hotel, Golf and Conference Centre - our long standing partners - on Friday, September 21.

Rutland Radio’s breakfast presenter Rob Persani hosted for the first time last year and we are delighted to announce that he will return again as host this year, saying it was a “privilege to be involved”.

We have a dedicated awards website, where readers can put forward worthy firms and businesses can nominate themselves.

From there, a panel of judges will consider all the applications and draw up a shortlist of three in each category. Each of these three businesses will be invited to the glittering awards ceremony at Greetham Valley on Friday, September 21, which will include a three-course meal and where the winners will be announced.

Richard Parkinson, managing director of Iliffe Media, said: “The Mercury itself is one of this area’s most enduring commercial stories.

“As a trusted source of news and information since 1712, the newspaper has been connecting businesses with local people for more than 300 years, so it’s great that we can recognise the achievements of other businesses.

“As part of Iliffe Media’s continuing programme of investment in the Mercury, we aim to build on the huge success of last year’s event and we’re now looking forward to seeing the entries come in for the 2018 awards.”

Our awards could not happen without the support of our sponsors: Hegarty LLP, Landmark IFA, Duncan and Toplis, Bluebird Care, Normanton Park Hotel, Greetham Valley, Chattertons Solicitors; and our associate sponsors: Moore Thompson, Hunters Interiors and Viking Signs.

Tickets to the Mercury Business Awards 2018 will soon be on sale and if you want to find out more about ticket sales or sponsorship opportunities, e-mail our events and sponsorship coordinator Sharron at: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk

To nominate all you need to do is visit mercurybusinessawards.co.uk

AWARD CATEGORIES AND CRITERIA

Best new start up (sponsored by Hegarty LLP)

Has your business been a roaring success in its infancy? Has it exceeded all your expectations or is it exactly on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future? You may be a one-man band looking to expand, or you may have started at a larger scale and already proved your ideas would work. This award is open to companies in business for up to three years from the date of the launch (Friday, April 6, 2018).

Employee/Team of the Year (sponsored by Landmark IFA)

This award is to celebrate dedication and commitment to the business. The title will go to the employee or team who always go the extra mile and exceed expectations within their company. The judges will be looking for an employee or team who can demonstrate how their attitude, commitment and dedication to their job has delivered significant benefits to the company they work for.

Best Independent Retailer

This award celebrates the shops which truly make the Mercury area special and will be judged on financial performance, product and store innovation as well as excellent customer service.

Business Innovation

This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that improve commercial performance

or the prospects of the company.

Businessperson of the Year (Sponsored by Duncan and Toplis)

The winner will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the area in which they operate.

Customer Care (Sponsored by Bluebird Care)

This award will recognise the firm, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove it really does put the customer first. Has your business excelled to help one customer in particular or perhaps you have introduced new ways of working to help every customer? The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

Best Social Enterprise or Not for Profit Organisation

New for last year, this was an extremely popular award so makes its return for 2018. It is open to charities and social enterprises which can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.

Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

Great Taste Award (Sponsored by Normanton Park Hotel)

This award is for a local hotel, restaurant, cafe, takeaway or pub that can demonstrate outstanding creativity, customer service and top quality dining and food in the Rutland and Stamford Mercury readership area.

Business of the Year: Small (Sponsored by Greetham Valley Hotel)

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with up to 20 employees and which is able to demonstrate excellence and innovation in its field, management with the ability to drive the business forward and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business. It must show it understands its market, has arrangements to respond to change and can demonstrate why the business should win.

Business of the Year: Large (Sponsored by Chattertons).

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with more than 20 employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to its staff.

HOW TO MAKE A NOMINATION

Any business within the Mercury’s news coverage area - which includes Stamford and the Deepings, Bourne, Rutland and surrounding villages - can enter from now until the deadline of 5pm on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Businesses can enter a maximum of three categories and readers can also put forward businesses, giving as much information as possible.

The entry form is available at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk

After the closing date, the judging panel will shortlist three finalists in each

category. The three finalists will be visited by the judges

before the winner is revealed at the awards on September 21.