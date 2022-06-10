Friday, June 10

The Magic of the Beatles - Stamford Corn Exchange at 8pm. Tickets £26 from the website or 01780 766455

Classical music - Trio of musicians perform at 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church in Oakham. Beethoven’s Trio Op. 1 No. 1 and Schubert’s Trio in B Flat Op. 99. Martin Cropper on violin, Anne Bolt on piano and Richard Jenkinson on cello. Tickets are available from Oakham Wines or paulritabutler@btinternet.com