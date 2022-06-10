Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

What's on this coming week in Rutland, Stamford and Bourne

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
-
smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 10 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Friday, June 10

The Magic of the Beatles - Stamford Corn Exchange at 8pm. Tickets £26 from the website or 01780 766455

Classical music - Trio of musicians perform at 7.30pm at All Saints’ Church in Oakham. Beethoven’s Trio Op. 1 No. 1 and Schubert’s Trio in B Flat Op. 99. Martin Cropper on violin, Anne Bolt on piano and Richard Jenkinson on cello. Tickets are available from Oakham Wines or paulritabutler@btinternet.com

Arts and Showbiz Bourne Oakham Stamford What's On News Stamford Mercury Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE