Stamford Santa Fun Run places can now be snapped up with registration for the popular event open from today (Friday, October 1).

Swathes of people will wear Santa suits to run or walk a 5km route around Burghley Park on the first Sunday in December.

Event organisers Stamford Striders and The Rotary Club of Stamford Burghley are working closely with Shop Stamford, which will be making sure there is plenty on offer in the town too, once the Santas have finished their exertions.

Sarah Sewell from Shop Stamford, second left, with Santa Fun Run sponsorship team members Jim Grant, Sarah Wells and Delia Calder. Photo: Brian Kearsey/Stamford Santa Fun Run

Sarah Sewell from Shop Stamford, said they were pleased to be working with the fun run organisers to make the Stamford-based event a success.

"We have plans to encourage the Santas to wander into the town centre to enjoy our retail, pubs and eateries,” she added.

The event has attracted several sponsors, helping it to once again be a major contributor to local good causes. In 2019, when the event was last held, £14,000 was donated.

This year the event's beneficiaries will include MindSpace Stamford and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Stamford Santa Fun Run takes place on Sunday, December 5, at 11am, with online registration at www.stamfordsantafunrun.com

There is an 'early bird' discount during October, with entry for adults £13. During November entry for adults will increase to £14.

Places for children aged five to 12 cost £7, and participants aged five and over, and adults, will be able to collect a Santa suit, including hat and beard, in Stamford before the event.

Children aged four and under can be brought along for free but won't receive an outfit, which are not available in such small sizes.

As well keeping their Santa suits, finishers receive a medal, a mince pie, and adults can have a mulled wine.

Entry is limited to 1,500 places.