A fun run that attracts families from across the area is being prepared.

The 2.5km Barnack School Fun Run takes place on Saturday, October 7, at 2pm in the grounds of the school.

As well as the main run there will be a ‘Schools’ Challenge’ with schools from the surrounding areas invited to enter teams.

The school race at the Barnack fun run in 2022

The annual event is organised by the PTA and raises money to support the school.

Organiser Emma Thorp said: “The fun run is a real community event and it’s a great way to bring people together.

“We are hoping lots of last year’s runners will return again and our school team can’t wait to compete against schools from across the area.

The Barnack fun run in 2022

“We also need up to 50 volunteers to marshal the course and help out on the day.”

The event has been going for almost 20 years.

Entries are open at www.pta-events.co.uk/barnack and details of the route will be available on the school website.

There will be road closures and limited movement on some roads in Barnack between 1.30pm and 3.30pm on the day – residents nearby will receive a letter through their door with specific details.

For more information or to volunteer as a marshal contact barnackschoolassociation@gmail.com.